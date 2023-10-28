Merit Group (LON:MRIT) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.00

Merit Group plc (LON:MRIT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 57.20 ($0.70), with a volume of 3561 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56 ($0.69).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 116 ($1.42) target price on shares of Merit Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £12.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.67 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 50.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 44.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.77.

In other news, insider David Beck purchased 40,786 shares of Merit Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £19,985.14 ($24,482.59). In related news, insider Phil Machray acquired 27,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 54 ($0.66) per share, for a total transaction of £14,993.64 ($18,367.81). Also, insider David Beck acquired 40,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 49 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £19,985.14 ($24,482.59). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 85,419 shares of company stock worth $4,442,430. 67.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merit Group plc gathers, organizes, and enriches data that informs b2b intelligence brands in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Merit Data & Technology and Dods. The company offers data, data engineering, and machine learning, as well as software and technology resourcing services.

