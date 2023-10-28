Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on MRUS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an outperform rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Merus from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Get Merus alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Merus

Merus Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $20.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.45 and its 200 day moving average is $23.01. Merus has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $10.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 69.89% and a negative net margin of 432.68%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Merus will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merus in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Merus by 871.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Merus in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Merus

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.