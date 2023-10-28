Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s 6th Largest Position

Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,873 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,229 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for about 5.7% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $116,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.9 %

META opened at $296.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $763.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $303.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on META

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $223,844.13. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,494,328.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at $25,577,887.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,867 shares of company stock worth $12,458,522. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.