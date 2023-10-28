MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 129.7% from the September 30th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 25,427 shares during the last quarter. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS Intermediate High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Intermediate High Income Fund by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,076 shares during the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of CIF opened at $1.50 on Friday. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $1.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Cuts Dividend

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0142 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.36%.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

