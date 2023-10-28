Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,413,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,896,587.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,413,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 168,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,896,587.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 8,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $602,110.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,689.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 222,057 shares of company stock valued at $15,261,707 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.75.

NASDAQ MU opened at $65.65 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.61%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

