Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Short Interest Down 16.9% in October

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the September 30th total of 59,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
NERV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Minerva Neurosciences Stock Performance
Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.68). On average, equities analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 150,466.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 914.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.
About Minerva Neurosciences
Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.
