Modiv Industrial, Inc. (MDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.
Modiv Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of -221.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.
Modiv Industrial Stock Up 1.7 %
NYSE:MDV opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.68 million, a PE ratio of 253.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.41. Modiv Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $19.12.
Modiv Industrial Company Profile
Modiv Inc is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
