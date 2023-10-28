Modiv Industrial, Inc. (MDV) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 30th

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Modiv Industrial has a dividend payout ratio of -221.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.

Get Modiv Industrial alerts:

Modiv Industrial Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:MDV opened at $15.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.68 million, a PE ratio of 253.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of -0.41. Modiv Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $19.12.

Institutional Trading of Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 56.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,266 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Modiv Industrial by 365.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Modiv Industrial during the second quarter worth about $298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Modiv Industrial during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Modiv Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Modiv Inc is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.