Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Issues Earnings Results

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share.
Shares of MOH stock opened at $336.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $330.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.07. Molina Healthcare has a 1-year low of $256.19 and a 1-year high of $364.91.
In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $217,803.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.25, for a total transaction of $217,803.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,104,831.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.15, for a total transaction of $227,079.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,938 shares of company stock valued at $5,474,336 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
MOH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.38.
Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.
