Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,446,752 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,820 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 0.11% of Mondelez International worth $105,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $65.01 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.42 and a 52-week high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.87. The firm has a market cap of $88.44 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. TD Cowen began coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas raised Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

