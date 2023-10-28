Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU) Senior Officer Acquires C$46,800.00 in Stock

Montage Gold Corp. (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Adam Spencer bought 78,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$46,800.00.

Montage Gold Stock Down 1.8 %

Montage Gold stock opened at C$0.56 on Friday. Montage Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.47 and a 12-month high of C$0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$103.60 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). Sell-side analysts expect that Montage Gold Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Montage Gold

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.