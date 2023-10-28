Morgan Stanley Lowers Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Price Target to $8.00

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

CTKB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cytek Biosciences from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Cytek Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of CTKB stock opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. Cytek Biosciences has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $15.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a market capitalization of $590.44 million, a P/E ratio of -108.25 and a beta of 0.60.

Cytek Biosciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $49.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.52 million. Cytek Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 3.31%. Analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cytek Biosciences

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,613,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,825,741.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,000 shares of company stock valued at $867,450. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $449,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cytek Biosciences by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 27,130 shares in the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cytek Biosciences by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 8,601,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,493,545 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytek Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

