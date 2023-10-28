Morgan Stanley Lowers Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target to $10.00

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

PACB has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.40.

Shares of PACB opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.71. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The business had revenue of $47.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Pacific Biosciences of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,357.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan G. Kim sold 19,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $162,529.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 306,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,357.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,220 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

