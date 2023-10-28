Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MGRUF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

MGRUF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $3.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.05. Morguard Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $4.16.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 46 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $2.4 billion and approximately 8.2 million square feet of leasable space.

