MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,200 shares, a drop of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 67,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

MorphoSys Stock Up 0.4 %

MOR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.62. The company had a trading volume of 309,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,816. MorphoSys has a one year low of $3.17 and a one year high of $8.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter. MorphoSys had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 154.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MorphoSys will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in MorphoSys in the fourth quarter valued at $26,056,000. Logos Global Management LP grew its position in MorphoSys by 66.7% in the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth $1,634,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth $1,468,000. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 116.4% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 177,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 95,324 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MOR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of MorphoSys from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $9.25 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MorphoSys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.70 to $9.20 in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MorphoSys

MorphoSys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.