MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Short Interest Update

MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 647,200 shares, a decrease of 16.5% from the September 30th total of 775,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $768,560.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares in the company, valued at $7,893,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in MSCI by 19,390.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 864,981 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,927,000 after purchasing an additional 860,543 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $378,140,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in MSCI by 312.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 852,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $428,913,000 after purchasing an additional 646,050 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MSCI by 254.1% in the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,973,000 after purchasing an additional 337,028 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in MSCI by 1,373.2% in the first quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 341,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,289,000 after purchasing an additional 318,577 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on MSCI. StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MSCI from $610.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $650.00 to $554.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Argus began coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $566.73.

MSCI opened at $476.19 on Friday. MSCI has a 1-year low of $444.87 and a 1-year high of $572.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $519.62 and a 200-day moving average of $504.54.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.47 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MSCI will post 13.07 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

