Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires 19,228 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMHC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,289,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,228 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF accounts for 2.5% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned 85.76% of SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF worth $173,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.14. The stock had a trading volume of 7,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,741. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.31. SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.80 and a 52-week high of $25.04.

SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Emerging Markets USD Bond ETF (EMHC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Emerging USD Bond Core index. The fund tracks a broad market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated debt issued by sovereign and quasi-sovereign issuers from emerging markets. EMHC was launched on Apr 6, 2021 and is managed by State Street.

