Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,873,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,367,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 1.52% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 43.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBEU stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $48.61. The stock had a trading volume of 351,919 shares. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

