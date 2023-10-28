Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Boosts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 28.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,906 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 89,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,385 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,361,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,522,000 after acquiring an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 22,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 247,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPSB stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $29.31. 1,333,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,414. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.