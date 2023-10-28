Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,445,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,464 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 3.7% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 1.15% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $256,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TrueWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.0% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 108.7% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 133,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 69,474 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGSH stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $57.66. 2,384,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,508. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $57.31 and a one year high of $58.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.84.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1788 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

