Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 16,318 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,318 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.14% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $16,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000.

STIP traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.30. 498,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 996,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.27 and a 1-year high of $99.66.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

