Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 5,126 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 280,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.10% of iShares MBS ETF worth $26,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,377,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,628,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,980,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,176,954,000 after acquiring an additional 259,867 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,886,000 after acquiring an additional 379,935 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,827,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,276,000 after purchasing an additional 503,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.76. 2,096,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,197,358. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $85.28 and a one year high of $96.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

