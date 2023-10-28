Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Grows Stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.69% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3,520.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 6,689 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $387,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $510,000.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYBB stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $43.09. 17,560 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.29 million, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.35. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $42.73 and a twelve month high of $46.18.

iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (HYBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that only includes bonds with a credit rating of BB. HYBB was launched on Oct 6, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

