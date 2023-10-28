Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $413.59 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,390,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510,516 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.58% of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $413,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,854,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,512,406 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,740,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $121,380,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,491,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 426.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,182,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767,489 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

IEMG traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $45.74. The company had a trading volume of 12,342,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,929,112. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.99 and a one year high of $52.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.98 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

