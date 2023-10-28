Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Makes New $324.25 Million Investment in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TUA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,296,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,252,000. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF makes up 4.6% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 58.00% of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TUA. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,374,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,976,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $8,186,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $6,321,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF by 219.2% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 393,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,971,000 after purchasing an additional 269,879 shares during the last quarter.

TUA traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $22.30. 154,930 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,076. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.13. Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $26.64.

The Simplify Short Term Treasury Futures Strategy ETF (TUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury 7-10 Year Bond index. The fund seeks to match or outperform an intermediate-term US Treasury index for a calendar quarter, through an actively managed portfolio of futures, call and put options on US treasury futures, US government securities, and ETFs.

