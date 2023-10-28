Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 226.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533,249 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises 0.7% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned approximately 0.78% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $48,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGLT. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,752.9% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,746,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,878. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.50.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1765 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

