Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 26,055 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,055 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 34.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.01. 4,535,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234,369. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.55. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.47 and a 12-month high of $31.67.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

