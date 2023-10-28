Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 883,860 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 883,860 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan owned about 0.05% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $23,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.37. 32,362,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,011,426. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $90.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.39. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $109.68.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

