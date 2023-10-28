Muscle Maker (NASDAQ:GRIL) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRIL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.64 and last traded at $0.65. Approximately 80,090 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 364,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Muscle Maker Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Muscle Maker

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Muscle Maker by 11.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 353,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 36,046 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 47.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 108,477 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 27.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 203,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 43,197 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Muscle Maker in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Muscle Maker by 61.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Muscle Maker

Muscle Maker, Inc owns, operates, and franchises Muscle Maker Grill, SuperFit Foods meal prep, and Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke restaurants. The company operates a fast-casual restaurant that specializes in preparing protein-based meals featuring chicken, seafood, pasta, hamburgers, wraps, and flat breads, as well as entrée salads and sides, protein shakes, and fruit smoothies.

