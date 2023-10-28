Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,200 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the September 30th total of 270,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Myers Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Myers Industries

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $46,175.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 171,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,163,837.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,787,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,032,000 after acquiring an additional 19,757 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,163,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,642,000 after acquiring an additional 180,298 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,265,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,536,000 after acquiring an additional 14,867 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,816,000 after acquiring an additional 30,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,161,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,996,000 after acquiring an additional 44,076 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Stock Performance

Shares of MYE stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. Myers Industries has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $26.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $208.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.80 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 20.65% and a net margin of 5.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Myers Industries will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.42%.

Myers Industries Company Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

