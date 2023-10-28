Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $5.20 EPS

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($5.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($5.20), reports. The firm had revenue of $744.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.64 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 17.98% and a negative net margin of 0.96%.

Nabors Industries Price Performance

NYSE:NBR opened at $102.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. Nabors Industries has a 52 week low of $83.05 and a 52 week high of $190.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.24 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.74.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on NBR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nabors Industries from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Susquehanna raised their price target on Nabors Industries from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Nabors Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nabors Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nabors Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.17.

Insider Activity at Nabors Industries

In other news, Director John P. Kotts sold 4,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $622,521.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,787 shares in the company, valued at $598,997.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nabors Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Nabors Industries by 392.7% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 283,476 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after buying an additional 225,940 shares in the last quarter. Valiant Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $19,420,000. Webs Creek Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nabors Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,872,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 8.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after buying an additional 136,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nabors Industries

(Get Free Report)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells in the United States and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.