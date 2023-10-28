Namoi Cotton Limited (NAM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on November 30th

Namoi Cotton Limited (ASX:NAM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, October 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.
Namoi Cotton Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93.
About Namoi Cotton
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Namoi Cotton
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/23 – 10/27
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Can casino stocks win big if economy slows?
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Amazon comes to a boil; complete price reversal in sight
Receive News & Ratings for Namoi Cotton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Namoi Cotton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.