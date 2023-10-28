Namoi Cotton Limited (NAM) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 on November 30th

Namoi Cotton Limited (ASX:NAM – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, October 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Namoi Cotton Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.93.

About Namoi Cotton

Namoi Cotton Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ginning, and supply chain and marketing of cotton in Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, and Thailand. It operates network of cotton gins in New South Wales and Queensland. The company is also involved in the purchase and sale of lint cotton from growers.

