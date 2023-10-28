National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperfrom Under Weight” Rating for First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperfrom under weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Capital Realty’s FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

First Capital Realty has a 12-month low of C$18.60 and a 12-month high of C$22.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.86.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.44). The firm had revenue of C$176.68 million during the quarter.

