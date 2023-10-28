National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Sector Perform Under Weight” Rating for StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI)

National Bank Financial reissued their sector perform under weight rating on shares of StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

StorageVault Canada Stock Down 1.4 %

TSE:SVI opened at C$4.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.50 and a beta of 0.89. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$3.83 and a one year high of C$6.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.48.

StorageVault Canada (TSE:SVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). StorageVault Canada had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of C$71.29 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. StorageVault Canada’s payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

