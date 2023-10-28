National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Overweight Rating for Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at National Bank Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Rogers Sugar Trading Down 0.2 %

TSE:RSI opened at C$5.04 on Wednesday. Rogers Sugar has a 1-year low of C$4.96 and a 1-year high of C$6.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$529.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Rogers Sugar alerts:

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Rogers Sugar had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of C$262.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Rogers Sugar will post 0.4448399 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.