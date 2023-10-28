National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,320,800 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the September 30th total of 13,854,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 279.5 days.

Shares of National Bank of Canada stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, hitting $61.60. 119,139 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,408. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.09. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $60.71 and a 12-month high of $81.60.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 17.27%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.28%. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.75. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.64%.

Separately, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

