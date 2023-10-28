National Bankshares Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$19.00

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Free Report) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$24.00 to C$19.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Desjardins set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$26.50 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$32.00 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.63.
Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.
