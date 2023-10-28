National Bankshares Trims H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Target Price to C$9.75

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$9.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$12.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.92.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

Shares of TSE HR.UN opened at C$8.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.73. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$8.47 and a 52-week high of C$13.30.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

