National Bankshares Trims H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Target Price to C$9.75

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$11.25 to C$9.75 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
HR.UN has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.25 to C$12.25 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$12.92.
H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.
