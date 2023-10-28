National Bankshares Trims Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Target Price to C$17.25

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN – Free Report) had its target price cut by National Bankshares from C$18.00 to C$17.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.22.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

About Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust

TSE MI.UN opened at C$13.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$519.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.07. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a twelve month low of C$12.81 and a twelve month high of C$17.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$13.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$14.26.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

