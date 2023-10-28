Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, a decrease of 16.1% from the September 30th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NATR stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.62 million, a P/E ratio of 66.58 and a beta of 0.87. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter.

In other news, EVP Daniel C. Norman sold 12,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $197,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 424.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 570.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 392,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

