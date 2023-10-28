Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NLLSF shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Nel ASA from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Nel ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays cut Nel ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Pareto Securities upgraded Nel ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

Nel ASA Price Performance

Nel ASA Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS:NLLSF opened at $0.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.14. Nel ASA has a 52-week low of $0.59 and a 52-week high of $1.87.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, provides various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The Nel Hydrogen Fueling segment produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fueling and long range as conventional fossil fuel vehicles, include cars, buses, trucks, and other applications.

