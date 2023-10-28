NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.42.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NeoGenomics stock opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. NeoGenomics has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.33.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $146.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.22 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 20.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeoGenomics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 165.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 41.7% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

(Get Free Report)

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.