NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NRDS. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.17.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NRDS

NerdWallet Stock Up 40.7 %

NRDS stock opened at $9.34 on Friday. NerdWallet has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $21.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.82.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NerdWallet will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tim Chao-Ming Chen bought 23,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $201,079.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,783,593.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 5.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 13.8% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 29.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NerdWallet by 14.5% during the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 26,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,354 shares during the period. 36.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NerdWallet

(Get Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.