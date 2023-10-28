NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

NetScout Systems Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NTCT opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. NetScout Systems has a 52 week low of $21.15 and a 52 week high of $38.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average is $28.46. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.69.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.60 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 5.75%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NetScout Systems

Institutional Trading of NetScout Systems

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $194,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,710.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,135.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $417,440. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,301,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,640,000 after buying an additional 90,198 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,904,000 after buying an additional 190,432 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,286,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,831,000 after purchasing an additional 367,604 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,189,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,723,000 after purchasing an additional 561,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,841,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,167,000 after purchasing an additional 92,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

