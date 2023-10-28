NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a drop of 15.4% from the September 30th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Symetryx sold 74,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total transaction of $134,733.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 605,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,089,268.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 207,336 shares of company stock valued at $325,511 in the last 90 days. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 214,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 92,452 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,791 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 256,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,300 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. 24.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by $0.54. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -7.29 EPS for the current year.

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders, and cancer and oncology applications.

