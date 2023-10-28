Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0377 per share on Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NBH stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

Get Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,622 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 32.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 241,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 59,722 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 99,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 19,179 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the period.

About Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.