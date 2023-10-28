NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 39,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 491,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy for both NASH and T2D; and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP1R/GCGR dual agonist for the treatment of NASH and obesity.
