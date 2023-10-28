NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) Shares Up 1.8%

Shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 39,339 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 491,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.48 and its 200 day moving average is $0.53.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company focuses on developing and commercializing novel pharmaceuticals to treat cardiometabolic diseases. It develops DA-1241, a novel G-Protein-Coupled Receptor 119 agonist with development optionality as a standalone and/or combination therapy for both NASH and T2D; and DA-1726, a novel oxyntomodulin analogue functioning as a GLP1R/GCGR dual agonist for the treatment of NASH and obesity.

