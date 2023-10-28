New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at New York Community Bancorp

In other New York Community Bancorp news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 24,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $302,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,841.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on NYCB

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 6.1 %

NYCB opened at $9.27 on Friday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.26 and a 200-day moving average of $11.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 37.39%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 17.04%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Flagstar Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company's deposit products include interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.