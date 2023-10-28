Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEM opened at $38.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.75 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $34.81 and a 12 month high of $60.08. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.67%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.50.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

