Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06), reports. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 7.35%.

Newmont Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $38.97 on Friday. Newmont has a 52-week low of $34.81 and a 52-week high of $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.01. The stock has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of -40.59, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.40.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.67%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $401,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,936,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $200,585.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,580,288.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $401,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,936,572.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont in the second quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Argus lowered their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

