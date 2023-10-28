Newmont (TSE:NGT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Newmont (TSE:NGT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.09), reports. The business had revenue of C$3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.35 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 6.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%.

Newmont Trading Up 4.5 %

NGT stock opened at C$54.08 on Friday. Newmont has a 1-year low of C$47.93 and a 1-year high of C$76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.36, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$52.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$56.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.543 dividend. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -161.19%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$54.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

